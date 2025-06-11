Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.
Karma Energy Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 69.6 at 11-Jun-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3249 shares in the past one month.
Energy Development Company Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 26.29. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13380 shares in the past one month.
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd spiked 17.91% to Rs 9.81. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
G M Breweries Ltd added 17.50% to Rs 842. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3278 shares in the past one month.
GTL Ltd gained 16.29% to Rs 10.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
