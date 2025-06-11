Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Energy Development Company Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 69.6 at 11-Jun-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3249 shares in the past one month.

 

Energy Development Company Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 26.29. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13380 shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd spiked 17.91% to Rs 9.81. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

silver

Silver price outlook: Analyst suggest buying on dips; key levels to watch

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

India's mcap rises $1 trn since March; leads gains in top 10 equity markets

tyres, rubber

Tolins Tyres zooms 11% on achieving highest-ever monthly production in May

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 25200; OMCs rally; Sacheerome IPO booked 100x

Ukraine Crisis

Two killed, 60 injured as Russian drones hit Kharkiv, parts of Ukraine

G M Breweries Ltd added 17.50% to Rs 842. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3278 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd gained 16.29% to Rs 10.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon