Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 OPM %27.279.09 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 42.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 42.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon