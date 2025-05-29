Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 20.37 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 80.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 78.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.3718.39 11 78.5668.49 15 OPM %8.445.27 -5.515.75 - PBDT1.791.01 77 3.273.22 2 PBT1.430.76 88 1.922.23 -14 NP1.080.60 80 1.441.68 -14
