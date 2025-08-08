Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 40.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 388.32 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 40.83% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 388.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales388.32378.13 3 OPM %12.1213.30 -PBDT38.4141.27 -7 PBT14.7020.09 -27 NP8.9715.16 -41
