Pacific Industries standalone net profit declines 17.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 49.66 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 17.57% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 49.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.6659.09 -16 OPM %7.399.31 -PBDT3.243.84 -16 PBT0.861.20 -28 NP0.610.74 -18
