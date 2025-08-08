Tai Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.92% to Rs 25.38 croreTai Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 70.92% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.3887.28 -71 OPM %-0.200.15 -PBDT0.060.31 -81 PBT0.010.24 -96 NP00.18 -100
