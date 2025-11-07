Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 587.98 croreNet profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 36.41% to Rs 130.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 587.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 506.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales587.98506.88 16 OPM %30.4726.51 -PBDT192.58142.55 35 PBT174.14127.46 37 NP130.0395.32 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content