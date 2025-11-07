Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventure Growth & Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 21.76% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.76% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.0611.58 -22 OPM %-11.5915.54 -PBDT-1.411.12 PL PBT-1.651.01 PL NP-1.160.82 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Foseco India standalone net profit declines 13.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Foseco India standalone net profit declines 13.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 92.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 92.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit declines 67.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit declines 67.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon