Inventure Growth & Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.76% to Rs 9.06 croreNet loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.76% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.0611.58 -22 OPM %-11.5915.54 -PBDT-1.411.12 PL PBT-1.651.01 PL NP-1.160.82 PL
