Alkem Lab's Bioequivalence Center clears USFDA inspection without observations

Alkem Lab's Bioequivalence Center clears USFDA inspection without observations

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) inspection at its Bioequivalence Center in Taloja, Maharashtra, from 10 March to 13 March 2025.

The inspection concluded that no Form 483 had been issued.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.8% to Rs 625.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 637.37 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 1.5% YoY to Rs 3,374.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Shares of Alkem Laboratories shed 0.97% to end at Rs 4,704.10 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

