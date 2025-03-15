Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of its subsidiary - Fifth Gear Ventures

Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of its subsidiary - Fifth Gear Ventures

Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Pursuant to scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement of Fifth Gear Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra First Choice Wheels (FGVL / transferor company) with Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCWL / Transferee Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), and their respective shareholders has been approved by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribuna1 on 11 February 2025.

Accordingly, the scheme has become effective from 15 March 2025 and FGVL has ceased to be a subsidiary of MFCWL and that of MHL and the Company with effect from 15 March 2025.

 

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

