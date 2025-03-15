Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JB Chemicals Panoli facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

JB Chemicals Panoli facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has announced that its API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing facility (D9) in Panoli, Gujarat, successfully cleared a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection without any observations.

The inspection, conducted from 10 March to 13 March 2025, concluded with no Form 483 issued.

The company said that it remains committed to producing quality products, embedding a quality culture across the organization, and continuously investing in systems, processes & training of its employees so that it can maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance for all its markets. JB Chemicals stated.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radio-diagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.7% to Rs 162.49 crore on a 14.1% rise in net sales to Rs 963.49 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.88% to end at Rs 1,518 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Angel One appoints Rohit Chatter as Chief Data Officer

Angel One appoints Rohit Chatter as Chief Data Officer

Tata Communications board appoints N Ganapathy Subramaniam as chairman

Tata Communications board appoints N Ganapathy Subramaniam as chairman

Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of its subsidiary - Fifth Gear Ventures

Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of its subsidiary - Fifth Gear Ventures

Shilpa Medicare's Raichur unit clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Shilpa Medicare's Raichur unit clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Life's Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Life's Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon