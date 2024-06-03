All-India House Price Index Rises To 4.1% Annually In Q4FY24: RBI

All-India HPI increased by 4.1 per cent (y-o-y) in Q4:2023-24 as compared to 3.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 4.6 per cent a year ago; annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high of 11.7 per cent (Ahmedabad) to a low of -0.3 per cent (Jaipur). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.9 per cent in Q4:2023-24; among the ten cities, eight (viz., Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur and Kochi) recorded a rise in house prices during the latest quarter. The Reserve Bank released its quarterly house price index (HPI)1(base: 2010-11=100) for Q4:2023-24, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News