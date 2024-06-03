Bajaj Auto hits life high as sales rises to 3,55,323 units in May'24

Bajaj Auto advanced 3.11% to Rs 9,365 after the company reported a marginal increase in total auto sales to 3,55,323 units in May 2024 as against 3,55,148 units in May 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 3,05,482 units (down 1% YoY) and 49,841 units (up 5% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto maker's standalone net profit climbed 35.11% to Rs 1,936 crore on 28.97% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,484.68 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 9,440 in todays intraday session.

While the companys domestic sales declined 1% to 2,25,087 units, exports rose by 3% to 1,30,236 units in May 2024 over May 2023.