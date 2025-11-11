Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 34.63 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.6333.51 3 OPM %5.289.22 -PBDT1.651.67 -1 PBT1.241.25 -1 NP0.930.93 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content