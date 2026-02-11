Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit rises 27.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 218.35 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals rose 27.59% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 218.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 187.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.218.35187.3419.5117.3433.0427.8917.0015.0915.0311.78

