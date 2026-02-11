Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 14.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 1419.56 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 14.58% to Rs 93.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 1419.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1337.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1419.561337.9711.2511.28143.18135.34123.86121.3293.9982.03

