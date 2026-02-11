Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 14.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 1419.56 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 14.58% to Rs 93.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 1419.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1337.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1419.561337.97 6 OPM %11.2511.28 -PBDT143.18135.34 6 PBT123.86121.32 2 NP93.9982.03 15

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

