United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 110.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of United Breweries rose 110.94% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 2072.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2000.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

