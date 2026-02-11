United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 110.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 2072.72 croreNet profit of United Breweries rose 110.94% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 2072.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2000.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2072.722000.26 4 OPM %10.897.07 -PBDT219.98148.42 48 PBT151.0287.08 73 NP81.0038.40 111
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST