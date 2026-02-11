Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 43.90% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.78% to Rs 258.03 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 43.90% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 258.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales258.03206.78 25 OPM %0.06-0.30 -PBDT4.113.48 18 PBT3.402.45 39 NP0.691.23 -44
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST