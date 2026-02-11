Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 43.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.78% to Rs 258.03 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 43.90% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 258.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.258.03206.780.06-0.304.113.483.402.450.691.23

