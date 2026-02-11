PDS consolidated net profit declines 29.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 3172.46 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 29.20% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 3172.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3124.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3172.463124.883.403.1476.3777.1144.3350.5519.6227.71

