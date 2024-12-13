Business Standard
Allied Blenders and Distillers launches 'ICONiQ WINTER' Whisky

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers has launches a new product, ICONiQ WINTER Whisky today i.e. 13 December 2024.

Given the shift from whisky to rum in cold weather- especially in North, parts of East and Central India, Allied Blenders and Distillers has for the first time introduced a 'Whisky, Made for Winter'. The blend is curated with select Scotch Malts and Indian Grain Spirits alongwith spices known for adding body warmth namely Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Pepper and Cardamom.

Arun Barik, Executive Director at ABD commented," This product brief was unique. At the ABD Innovation Centre, we're redefining the winter experience with ICONiQ WINTER Whisky, crafted to keep whisky aficionados loyal to their preferred spirit even as the season invites a shift to rum. Our unique balanced fusion of spices not only adds flavour but also inherent benefits. This remarkable blend positions ICONiQ as a compelling winter choice that we believe will attract a segment of consumers eager to explore a bold, innovative twist on whisky."

 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

