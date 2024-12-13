Business Standard
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,860, a premium of 91.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,768.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 219.60 points or 0.89% to 24,768.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.04% to 13.05.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traders of individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

