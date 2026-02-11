Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.09% to Rs 660.09 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 18.70% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 660.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 688.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.660.09688.251.833.2914.2718.7511.7915.709.7812.03

