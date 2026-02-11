Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 388.63 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 26.08% to Rs 112.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 388.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 343.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.388.63343.5312.0610.7945.7336.3836.3727.18112.0788.89

