AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 19.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 194.01 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products declined 19.58% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 194.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.194.01172.8711.9117.3024.3031.2721.6427.8917.3721.60

