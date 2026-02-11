U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit rises 82.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.11% to Rs 56.72 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos rose 82.29% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.11% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.7238.047.9513.542.893.561.522.343.501.92

