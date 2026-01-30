Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.70 crore

Alna Trading & Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.700 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 41.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 41.86% in the December 2025 quarter

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors, One 97 Communications, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Motors, One 97 Communications, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Trump to announce Powell's replacement

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Trump to announce Powell's replacement

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance