Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 41.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.141.2673.6876.980.840.620.840.620.610.43

