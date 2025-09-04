John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 192.69 croreNet profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 10.73% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales192.69172.79 12 OPM %67.1464.47 -PBDT61.7455.91 10 PBT60.0654.29 11 NP44.7040.37 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content