Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.73% in the June 2025 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 10.73% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales192.69172.79 12 OPM %67.1464.47 -PBDT61.7455.91 10 PBT60.0654.29 11 NP44.7040.37 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the June 2025 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 81.89% in the June 2025 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 81.89% in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation update on monetization of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad

GOCL Corporation update on monetization of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon