Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 33.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.15% to Rs 6080.20 croreNet profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 33.08% to Rs 280.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 210.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 6080.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4022.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6080.204022.50 51 OPM %40.8639.17 -PBDT1511.90845.60 79 PBT333.70227.00 47 NP280.00210.40 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content