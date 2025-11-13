Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1050.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.24% to Rs 12.37 croreNet profit of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure rose 1050.00% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.3712.34 0 OPM %28.135.51 -PBDT3.690.78 373 PBT3.220.28 1050 NP3.220.28 1050
