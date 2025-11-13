Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.37% to Rs 5.91 croreNet profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 34.65% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.37% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.917.33 -19 OPM %6.4313.78 -PBDT1.031.46 -29 PBT0.911.36 -33 NP0.661.01 -35
