Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 47.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 64.76 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps declined 47.81% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 64.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.7684.59 -23 OPM %18.0222.93 -PBDT12.2520.32 -40 PBT8.1115.76 -49 NP5.9611.42 -48
