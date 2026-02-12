Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 3410.15 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 53.03% to Rs 140.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 298.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 3410.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3272.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3410.153272.47 4 OPM %10.9612.40 -PBDT396.74429.23 -8 PBT239.87297.70 -19 NP140.15298.37 -53

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Adcounty Media India standalone net profit rises 57.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

