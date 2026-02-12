Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 3410.15 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 53.03% to Rs 140.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 298.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 3410.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3272.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3410.153272.4710.9612.40396.74429.23239.87297.70140.15298.37

