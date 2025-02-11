Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 41.04 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 11.95% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.0434.37 19 OPM %14.2818.74 -PBDT4.805.12 -6 PBT2.683.04 -12 NP2.212.51 -12
