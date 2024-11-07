Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.88% to Rs 53.48 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 3.27% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.88% to Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.4837.43 43 OPM %14.0419.37 -PBDT6.036.08 -1 PBT3.934.03 -2 NP3.253.36 -3
