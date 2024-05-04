Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amber Enterprises India acquires 50% stake in Resojet

Image

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
For a cost consideration of Rs 35 cr
Amber Enterprises India has acquired 50% stake through primary investment in equity share capital of Resojet (JV company) - A part of LCGC Resolute Group, Hyderabad, on 04 May 2024, at a cost consideration of Rs. 35 crore. Pursuant to the said acquisition Resojet has become a Joint Venture Company of the Company i.e. Amber Enterprises India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon