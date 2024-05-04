Amber Enterprises India acquires 50% stake in Resojet

For a cost consideration of Rs 35 cr

Amber Enterprises India has acquired 50% stake through primary investment in equity share capital of Resojet (JV company) - A part of LCGC Resolute Group, Hyderabad, on 04 May 2024, at a cost consideration of Rs. 35 crore. Pursuant to the said acquisition Resojet has become a Joint Venture Company of the Company i.e. Amber Enterprises India.