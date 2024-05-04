Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1335.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 29.86 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 672.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 112.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 130.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 1335.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.