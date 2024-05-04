Business Standard
Sentynl, a Zydus company, acquires Zokinvy (Lonafarnib)

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Used in treatment of Progeria, HGPS and PDPL
Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus Group), and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: EIGRQ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the closing of the sale of Eiger's Zokinvy (lonafarnib) program to Sentynl.
Zokinvy is the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to target the cause and symptoms of Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), and Processing-Deficient Progeroid Laminopathies (PDPL) in young people 12 months of age and older. Collectively known as Progeria, HGPS and PDPL are ultra-rare, fatal, genetic premature aging diseases that accelerate mortality in young patients. Following its U.S. approval in 2020, Zokinvy secured approval in the European Union and Great Britain (2022) and in Japan (January 2024).
First Published: May 04 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

