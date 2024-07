Under ESOP

Amber Enterprises India has approved allotment of 45600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, to the eligible employee of the Company and its subsidiaries, upon exercise of the options vested with them under Amber Enterprises India Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 (Amber ESOP 2017).