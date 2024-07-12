Business Standard
Megastar Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd and Prozone Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 July 2024.
Megastar Foods Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 333.95 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1566 shares in the past one month.
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd soared 18.48% to Rs 58.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39078 shares in the past one month.
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd spiked 13.58% to Rs 162.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
HPL Electric & Power Ltd jumped 13.37% to Rs 638.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Prozone Realty Ltd gained 12.72% to Rs 33.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68476 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

