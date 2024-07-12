Business Standard
India's Exploration and Production sector offers investment opportunities worth 100 billion US$ by 2030

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Indias Exploration and Production (E&P) sector offers investment opportunities worth 100 billion USD by 2030, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas here today. The Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of first edition of Urja Varta. Addressing the distinguished gathering, he underscored the importance of the exploration and production (E&P) sector in achieving energy self-sufficiency and sustaining economic growth. He highlighted the vast potential of Indias 26 sedimentary basins, containing substantial reserves of crude oil and natural gas yet to be fully tapped.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

