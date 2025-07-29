Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Amber Enterprises jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Amber Enterprises India rallied 4.15% to Rs 7,803.95 after the company's consolidated jumped 41.82% to Rs 105.97 crore on 43.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,449.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 47.71% year on year to Rs 154.33 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Total expenses climbed 43.5% to Rs 3,317.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,311.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,279.84 crore (up 48.37% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 89.79 crore (up 17.48% YoY) finance cost stood at Rs 63.36 crore (up 23.25% YoY) during the period under review.

 

In Q1 FY26, consumer durables division reported a 35.33% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 2,630.34 crore, while railway sub-system & defence division grew 29.27% YoY to Rs 122.78 crore. Revenue from electronic division surged 97.4% YoY to Rs 766.29 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Amber Group is a diversified B2B solution provider in the HVAC industry, and operates across three business verticals: consumer durables, electronics and railway subsystems & defence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market snaps 3-days loosing streak; Nifty settles above 25,800; realty shares rally

Market snaps 3-days loosing streak; Nifty settles above 25,800; realty shares rally

Larsen & Toubro bags mega order for Hydrocarbon Offshore biz in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro bags mega order for Hydrocarbon Offshore biz in Middle East

Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Bharat Seats rises as Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Bharat Seats rises as Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of SMP

Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of SMP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentRajasthan JET Result 2025International Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon