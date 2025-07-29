Amber Enterprises jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Amber Enterprises India rallied 4.15% to Rs 7,803.95 after the company's consolidated jumped 41.82% to Rs 105.97 crore on 43.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,449.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 47.71% year on year to Rs 154.33 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Total expenses climbed 43.5% to Rs 3,317.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,311.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,279.84 crore (up 48.37% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 89.79 crore (up 17.48% YoY) finance cost stood at Rs 63.36 crore (up 23.25% YoY) during the period under review.
In Q1 FY26, consumer durables division reported a 35.33% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 2,630.34 crore, while railway sub-system & defence division grew 29.27% YoY to Rs 122.78 crore. Revenue from electronic division surged 97.4% YoY to Rs 766.29 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Amber Group is a diversified B2B solution provider in the HVAC industry, and operates across three business verticals: consumer durables, electronics and railway subsystems & defence.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content