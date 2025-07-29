Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance rose 4.65% to Rs 359.90 after the company posted a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marked by robust growth in premium collections and profitability.

Net profit for the quarter jumped 36.6% year-on-year to Rs 138 crore, up from Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax saw an even sharper rise, up 59.4% to Rs 161 crore.

The company's gross written premium rose 12.1% YoY to Rs 2,982 crore. Excluding the 1/n accounting method, gross written premium for Q1 FY26 was 3,046 crore, reflecting a 14.5% increase YoY.

 

For context, the "1/n accounting" refers to spreading acquisition costs evenly over the policy term, providing a normalized quarterly view.

Assets under management (AUM) also saw healthy growth, rising 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 20,861 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 17,773 crore in the same period last year.

On the operational front, loss ratio remained largely stable at 70.3%, marginally improving from 70.5% in the year-ago quarter. However, the expense ratio rose to 38.3%, up from 34.9%, indicating increased investment in customer acquisition and administrative expansion.

The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, increased to 108.6%, compared to 105.4% a year ago. Without the 1/n adjustment, the combined ratio stood at 107.1%, up from 105.4% in Q1 FY25.

Go Digit's solvency ratio improved slightly to 2.27x as of 30 June 2025, up from 2.24x at the end of March, and remains comfortably above the regulatory threshold of 1.50x.

Go Digit General Insurance is a digital-first insurer offering a broad portfolio of products, including motor, health, travel, property, marine, and liability insurance.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

