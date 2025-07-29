Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Seats rises as Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Bharat Seats rises as Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Bharat Seats rose 1.16% to Rs 109 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 38.72% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 6.61 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 42.90% to Rs 427.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 298.85 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 12.34 crore in Q1 FY26, up 38.96% as against Rs 8.88 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased by 42.92% YoY to Rs 415.78 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 368.56 crore (up 46.46% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 15.63 crore (up 25.04% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.50 crore (up 12.61% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

