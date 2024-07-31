Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 28.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 8311.48 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 28.63% to Rs 646.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 905.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 8311.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8712.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8311.488712.9015.4019.131570.111883.381102.681511.66646.31905.61