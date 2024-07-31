Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 208.55 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 1.93% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 208.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.208.55181.2710.4811.2818.1316.9115.6214.9511.6011.38