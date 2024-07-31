Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 208.55 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables rose 1.93% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 208.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales208.55181.27 15 OPM %10.4811.28 -PBDT18.1316.91 7 PBT15.6214.95 4 NP11.6011.38 2
