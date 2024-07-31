Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 140 cr in Q1 FY25

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.68% to Rs 12,167.95 after the company reported 107.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.70 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 67.19 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 179.72 crore, registering a growth of 99.60% from Rs 90.04 crore reported in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA climbed 90% YoY to Rs 256 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 3.9% in Q1 FY25 as against 4.1% reported in the same period previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations zoomed 101.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,579.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.