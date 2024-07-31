Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 140 cr in Q1 FY25

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.68% to Rs 12,167.95 after the company reported 107.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.70 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 67.19 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations zoomed 101.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,579.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 179.72 crore, registering a growth of 99.60% from Rs 90.04 crore reported in corresponding quarter last year.
EBITDA climbed 90% YoY to Rs 256 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 3.9% in Q1 FY25 as against 4.1% reported in the same period previous fiscal.
For Q1, the company's revenue from Mobile & EMS division was at Rs 5,192 crore (up 189.24% YoY), Home Appliances revenue came in at Rs 305 crore (up 17.76% YoY) and Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 227 crore (up 2.25% YoY).
However, revenue from Consumer Electronics division was at Rs 855 crore (down 3.06% YoY) during the period under review.
Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.
