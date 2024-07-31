Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 8.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.15% to Rs 30.13 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 8.89% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.1330.48 -1 OPM %5.384.27 -PBDT1.221.10 11 PBT0.670.61 10 NP0.490.45 9
