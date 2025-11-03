Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 268.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.98% to Rs 9129.73 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements rose 268.22% to Rs 1765.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 479.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 9129.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7304.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9129.737304.77 25 OPM %19.2915.22 -PBDT1945.481420.83 37 PBT1060.33900.37 18 NP1765.71479.53 268
