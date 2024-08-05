Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 28.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 134.61 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 28.59% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 134.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales134.61128.29 5 OPM %20.8630.22 -PBDT30.0641.41 -27 PBT26.5437.75 -30 NP19.6627.53 -29
