Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 28.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 134.61 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 28.59% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 134.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.134.61128.2920.8630.2230.0641.4126.5437.7519.6627.53